Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah says he 'still has cricket left' in him

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah speaking during an online press conference. — Screengrab

I know that I am 34 but I am doing well for the team, says Yasir Shah

Shah says he will try to prove he is “still good enough” during the Test series against South Africa



South Africa's Maharaj can pose a serious challenge, says Shah

KARACHI: Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah is all set to prove he is “still good enough” during the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.



Speaking during an online press conference after the Pakistan team’s training session on Saturday, the 34-year-old bowler defended himself despite a decline in his bowling graph and said that lately, he wasn’t getting spin-friendly conditions to bowl on.

“I am fit and playing. I know that I am 34 but I am doing well for the team. I will try to prove my worth in this series and try to prove here that I still have cricket left in me,” he said.

Read more: Azhar Ali says South African bowling huge challenge for Pakistan

“A bowler’s performance is always linked with the conditions available to him. If spinners aren’t getting any support from the wicket then their role turns into the role of supporting bowlers and fast bowlers lead the attack. I know I’ve not been able to take wickets like I used to do in past, but that doesn’t mean that I bowl that bad,” Yasir said about his recent performances.

He said that the arrival of a top team like South Africa is a good sign for cricket in Pakistan that and it would give an opportunity to Pakistani youngsters who’ve been performing well in domestic cricket.

The senior spinner said that the team is preparing hard for the series but added that South African spinner Keshav Maharaj can pose a serious challenge to the home side.

Read more: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi

“South Africa’s Maharaj has performed in all conditions and I believe that he can pose a serious threat in the series,” he said.

“New spinners are also coming to Pakistan’s camp and it is good to see them emerging and I hope they’ll be able to perform. The new spinners are very good. Nauman has great experience in domestic cricket, Sajid is [good] as well,” he said, about the new induction to the Pakistan squad.

Yasir added that ups and downs are part of any cricketer’s career. He said he aims to complete 300 Test wickets before he thinks about retirement.

“Ups and downs are part and parcel of a cricketer's career. I am giving my best and making efforts to contribute to the team in whatever role management expects from me,” he concluded by saying.

