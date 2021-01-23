Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah says he 'still has cricket left' in him

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

 Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah speaking during an online press conference. — Screengrab
  • I know that I am 34 but I am doing well for the team, says Yasir Shah
  • Shah says he will try to prove he is “still good enough” during the Test series against South Africa
  • South Africa's Maharaj can pose a serious challenge, says Shah

KARACHI: Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah is all set to prove he is “still good enough” during the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. 

Speaking during an online press conference after the Pakistan team’s training session on Saturday, the 34-year-old bowler defended himself despite a decline in his bowling graph and said that lately, he wasn’t getting spin-friendly conditions to bowl on.

“I am fit and playing. I know that I am 34 but I am doing well for the team. I will try to prove my worth in this series and try to prove here that I still have cricket left in me,” he said.

Read more: Azhar Ali says South African bowling huge challenge for Pakistan

“A bowler’s performance is always linked with the conditions available to him. If spinners aren’t getting any support from the wicket then their role turns into the role of supporting bowlers and fast bowlers lead the attack. I know I’ve not been able to take wickets like I used to do in past, but that doesn’t mean that I bowl that bad,” Yasir said about his recent performances.

He said that the arrival of a top team like South Africa is a good sign for cricket in Pakistan that and it would give an opportunity to Pakistani youngsters who’ve been performing well in domestic cricket.

The senior spinner said that the team is preparing hard for the series but added that South African spinner Keshav Maharaj can pose a serious challenge to the home side.

Read more: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi

“South Africa’s Maharaj has performed in all conditions and I believe that he can pose a serious threat in the series,” he said.

“New spinners are also coming to Pakistan’s camp and it is good to see them emerging and I hope they’ll be able to perform. The new spinners are very good. Nauman has great experience in domestic cricket, Sajid is [good] as well,” he said, about the new induction to the Pakistan squad.

Yasir added that ups and downs are part of any cricketer’s career. He said he aims to complete 300 Test wickets before he thinks about retirement.

“Ups and downs are part and parcel of a cricketer's career. I am giving my best and making efforts to contribute to the team in whatever role management expects from me,” he concluded by saying.

More From Sports:

Skipper Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play 'fearless', 'aggressive' cricket against South Africa

Skipper Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play 'fearless', 'aggressive' cricket against South Africa
Pak vs SA: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi

Pak vs SA: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi
Pak vs SA: Azhar Ali says South African bowling huge challenge for Pakistan

Pak vs SA: Azhar Ali says South African bowling huge challenge for Pakistan
Legendary Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Sarfraz Nawaz get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Legendary Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Sarfraz Nawaz get COVID-19 vaccine in UK
Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic

Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic
'Never give up': Nida Dar believes women cricketers' performance improving everyday

'Never give up': Nida Dar believes women cricketers' performance improving everyday
Pakistan begin training camp in Karachi ahead of 1st Test against South Africa

Pakistan begin training camp in Karachi ahead of 1st Test against South Africa
PSL 6: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury

PSL 6: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury
Pak vs SA: Security in Pakistan gave players peace of mind: Faf du Plessis

Pak vs SA: Security in Pakistan gave players peace of mind: Faf du Plessis
Hafeez comes out in support of Misbah, Waqar in tiff with Amir

Hafeez comes out in support of Misbah, Waqar in tiff with Amir
Pak vs SA: PCB books chartered plane for inter-city travel

Pak vs SA: PCB books chartered plane for inter-city travel

Ind vs Aus: Spot-fixing? Indian bowler Natarajan's no-balls shock Shane Warne

Ind vs Aus: Spot-fixing? Indian bowler Natarajan's no-balls shock Shane Warne

Latest

view all