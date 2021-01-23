Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

South African players at the National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: The visiting South African and the Pakistani teams are training at the National Stadium Karachi today ahead of the first Test starting from January 26.

While the 20-member national squad has been practicing at NSK for the last two days, the Proteas are visiting the ground for the first time since their arrival.

Earlier, the guests were training at Karachi Gymkhana, a club nearby the team's hotel.

The South African team had landed in Karachi, last week, for their first tour — consisting of two Tests and three T20Is — after a 14-year break.

This is the first tour by a South African side to Pakistan since 2007 when Proteas played five ODIs and Tests in the country.

The team, led by Quinton de Kock, reached Karachi via a chartered flight and was tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Read more: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series

On the other hand, the Pakistan team arrived in Karachi on January 19 and started training from January 21 at the National Stadium after clearing their COVID-19 test.

The two teams will play the first Test of the two-match series at NSK from January 26-30 while the second Test will be played at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi from February 4-8. 

After the Test series, the action will move on to Lahore where both the teams will play three T20Is from February 11-14.

More From Sports:

Legendary Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Sarfraz Nawaz get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Legendary Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Sarfraz Nawaz get COVID-19 vaccine in UK
Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic

Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic
'Never give up': Nida Dar believes women cricketers' performance improving everyday

'Never give up': Nida Dar believes women cricketers' performance improving everyday
Pakistan begin training camp in Karachi ahead of 1st Test against South Africa

Pakistan begin training camp in Karachi ahead of 1st Test against South Africa
PSL 6: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury

PSL 6: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury
Pak vs SA: Security in Pakistan gave players peace of mind: Faf du Plessis

Pak vs SA: Security in Pakistan gave players peace of mind: Faf du Plessis
Hafeez comes out in support of Misbah, Waqar in tiff with Amir

Hafeez comes out in support of Misbah, Waqar in tiff with Amir
Pak vs SA: PCB books chartered plane for inter-city travel

Pak vs SA: PCB books chartered plane for inter-city travel

Ind vs Aus: Spot-fixing? Indian bowler Natarajan's no-balls shock Shane Warne

Ind vs Aus: Spot-fixing? Indian bowler Natarajan's no-balls shock Shane Warne
Pak vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series

Pak vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in new Hundred competition

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in new Hundred competition
Pak vs SA: Men In Green undergo another round of COVID-19 testing in Karachi

Pak vs SA: Men In Green undergo another round of COVID-19 testing in Karachi

Latest

view all