In photos: Jennifer Aniston’s luxe $11mn NYC apartment

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston was living a similar life to her character Rachel Green on Friends long before she bagged a part on the comedy series.



The Murder Mystery actor, 51, lived with her friend and fellow actor Andrea Bendewald at her West Village townhouse in New York City.

The iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media of the five-story home at 526 Hudson St. for $10.95million.

The house spanning over 5,295 square feet, as per the listing, is only three blocks away the NBC sitcom’s exterior.

Aniston said in a statement to a Bendewald family rep: “I grew up on the Upper West Side, which was great! But honestly, my favorite memories are of the West Village at 526 Hudson St.”

Check out the photos of the property below:

Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post Jennifer Aniston's iconic apartment is now all the rage on the internet as the photos emerged on social media / Photo: New York Post

