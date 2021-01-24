5 terrorists, including man behind 17 attacks, killed by security forces in N Waziristan operation

Pakistani security forces carried out two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan's Mir Ali and Khaisur areas

Terrorist commanders Syed Raheem Abid of the TTP (AKK Group) and Saufullah Noor of the TTP (Gohar Group) killed

TTP Commander Saufullah Noor was directly involved in various IED attacks, 17 terrorist attacks on security forces in Khaisur

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists, including the one behind 17 attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were killed by the Pakistani security forces in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said in a statement issued Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out operations in North Waziristan's Mir Ali and Khaisur areas based on intelligence and tip-offs.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO, says ISPR

Two terrorist commanders — Syed Raheem Abid of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (AKK Group) and Saufullah Noor of the TTP (Gohar Group) — were killed during the IBOs, the ISPR said.

TTP Commander Saufullah Noor was directly involved in various attacks through improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on security forces in Khaisur, it said, adding that he was also part of a total of 17 terrorist attacks.

TTP Commander Syed Raheem Abid, on the other hand, was in charge of two suicide bombing centres in Mir Ali and Wana, the ISPR mentioned, noting that anti-state agencies had tasked him with targeted killing and recruitment of and organising terrorists.

Read more: RAW paying terrorists Rs10m for each suicide attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR

In addition, Abid was also involved in the murder of four 'Maliks' — or tribal elders — in Mir Ali, as well as in the killing of three engineers of a company in North Waziristan. He was also said to be part of multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attacks.