Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is shedding light on the online abuse she has been facing throughout her career.

During an interview with The Sun, the Princess Diaries star, 38, revealed that after her big Oscar win in 2013 for her performance in Les Miserables, she came across an article titled: ‘Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?’

She detailed further that the piece was full of comments from trolls criticizing her looks and calling her “unlikeable” and “boring.”

“I really don’t want to dredge up the past but I did have my monster out there, I did have the internet turn on me and hate me and it was like a whole big thing. And it was a really good thing for me personally,” she told the portal.

“You can be incredibly empowered because of those things. So I guess what I’d say is when the bad [expletive] happens, don’t fear it — just go with it, flow with it,” she went on to say.

She also spoke about her husband Adam Shulman and quarantining with him the past year, along with their sons, Jonathan, four, and Jack, one.

“Adam is great. If you’re going to be quarantined with another adult, my husband is the one,” she said.

“In the early days of lockdown we were all so overwhelmed and there was a lot to process and I needed a release but I didn’t want to scare my kids, so I screamed into a pillow a lot,” she added.