Prince William discloses George, Charlotte and Louis big secret

Prince William has disclosed a major secret of his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.



The future king shares three children with his wife Princess Kate Middleton.

Prince William disclosed kids secret during his visit to Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham on Thursday.

William revealed that his family have pet guinea pigs at home.

Grooming a guinea pig with a child who uses the facility, Prince William said, "These guys are pretty cool. We've got guinea pigs at home and they're not like this.”

However, he disclosed, "I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it."

Prince William continued: "The ones we've got at home, they're off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after."

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Prince of Wales shared photos from his visit, saying, “Such important work by Betel UK helping young people and adults turn their lives around. Accepting help is often the hardest step. Really amazing work by all involved.”

He added, “Similarly Woodgate Valley Urban Farm is an amazing resource for the local community, providing life skills and mental health support to young people and children through outdoor nature-based activities.”