Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival

A Reuters file image of the Islamabad International Airport.

Govt will keep a record of vaccinated persons

NCOC discusses COVID-19 vaccine procedure

Provinces have almost completed the vaccinators training, says NCOC

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to contain imported coronavirus cases, all travelers landing in airports across the country are being tested upon arrival - and those who test positive are being quarantined.

These measures being taken by authorities were discussed during a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) attended by the federal and provincial government representatives on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the body, the forum reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation in the country as it was informed about testing travelers, particularly those who come from the United Kingdom and South Africa, upon arrival. The forum discussed that those who tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in the country are being quarantined.

The statement said the government would keep a record of vaccinated persons "even those who travelled from abroad would have to provide a legal document confirming that they had been vaccinated".

COVID-19 vaccination programme

The NCOC said that provinces have almost completed the training for the medical staff for the coronavirus immunization drive which will be held in the country.

"[The] provinces have almost completed the training of the staff of teaching hospitals, Tehsil and District Head Quarters Hospitals regarding Covid-19 vaccination for swift inoculation of the vaccine," read the press release.

The meeting discussed details of the complete procedure of vaccination, its time of availability, distribution process and most demanding areas where it can be used at the earliest. The NCOC stressed for the purchase of the quality of vaccination to ensure successful treatment of COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 measures

The meeting, chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, discussed update from the provinces on positivity and critical data, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid other than medical treatment) implementation, preparations for vaccine inoculation and national vaccine strategy.

The provincial chief and health secretaries said all regions have taken necessary measures prior to the availability of coronavirus vaccines. "The chief secretaries also informed the forum about the steps being taken to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and NPIs implementation."

The NCOC was told that a large number of fines had been imposed while restaurants, shops and business centres had also been closed for not complying with the SOPs.