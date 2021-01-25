How much will Melania Trump get if she divorces Donald Trump?

Melania Trump (L) standing with her husband Donald Trump to honour the US national anthem during an event. Photo:AFP/File

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday but divorce rumours are still circulating

Divorce lawyers say Melania could get up to $50 million, along with custody of her son Barron, if she divorces Trump

Lawyers say Melania could demand more and change her prenup if she waits a little longer

Rumours of the divorce, however, have not been brushed aside yet as top lawyers estimated how much Melania Trump would get if she chooses to leave her husband.

According to an article by Daily Mirror citing top lawyers, Melania Trump could get as much as $50 million and the custody of her teenage son Barron if she divorces Trump.

New York-based divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman says that if the former first lady decides to continue her marriage with Donald Trump for a long time after leaving the White House, she would be in a position to renegotiate her prenup again and could end up getting more.

London divorce lawyer Janette Johnson added that the prenup agreement could include "penalty clauses for misbehaviour, such as Donald's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels."

Per the piece, former White House aide and The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman, in her 2018 book, claimed that Melania was "counting every minute until her 74-year-old husband was no longer president so she could divorce him."

Former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said that Donald and Melania have a "transactional marriage," adding that "things between them are so bad they sleep in separate bedrooms in the White House."

