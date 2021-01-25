Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

How much will Melania Trump get if she divorces Donald Trump?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Melania Trump (L) standing with her husband Donald Trump to honour the US national anthem during an event. Photo:AFP/File 
  • Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday but divorce rumours are still circulating 
  • Divorce lawyers say Melania could get up to $50 million, along with custody of her son Barron, if she divorces Trump
  • Lawyers say Melania could demand more and change her prenup if she waits a little longer

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Rumours of the divorce, however, have not been brushed aside yet as top lawyers estimated how much Melania Trump would get if she chooses to leave her husband.

Related: Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

According to an article by Daily Mirror citing top lawyers, Melania Trump could get as much as $50 million and the custody of her teenage son Barron if she divorces Trump.

New York-based divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman says that if the former first lady decides to continue her marriage with Donald Trump for a long time after leaving the White House, she would be in a position to renegotiate her prenup again and could end up getting more. 

London divorce lawyer Janette Johnson added that the prenup agreement could include "penalty clauses for misbehaviour, such as Donald's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels."

Per the piece, former White House aide and The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman, in her 2018 book, claimed that Melania was "counting every minute until her 74-year-old husband was no longer president so she could divorce him."

Former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said that Donald and Melania have a "transactional marriage," adding that "things between them are so bad they sleep in separate bedrooms in the White House."

Read more: Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist

More From World:

US House of Representatives to formally charge Trump over Capitol hill attack

US House of Representatives to formally charge Trump over Capitol hill attack
India, China troops clash again at Sikkim, soldiers sustain injuries: report

India, China troops clash again at Sikkim, soldiers sustain injuries: report
WHO includes Madina among world’s healthiest cities

WHO includes Madina among world’s healthiest cities
New Delhi resounded with 'long live Pakistan' slogans two days before Indian Republic Day

New Delhi resounded with 'long live Pakistan' slogans two days before Indian Republic Day
Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams

Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams
Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US
Billions will live in poverty for at least a decade due to COVID-19: Oxfam report

Billions will live in poverty for at least a decade due to COVID-19: Oxfam report
Oman limits jobs for expats amid economic downturn

Oman limits jobs for expats amid economic downturn
UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel

UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk
Coronavirus: Foreigners in Bali made to do push-ups for not wearing face masks

Coronavirus: Foreigners in Bali made to do push-ups for not wearing face masks
Turkey's religious authority forbids use of 'evil eye' ornaments

Turkey's religious authority forbids use of 'evil eye' ornaments

Latest

view all