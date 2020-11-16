Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist

Donald Trump and Melania Trump honour the national anthem during an event. Photo:AFP/File

After Donald Trump's election defeat to Joe Biden, rumours started doing the rounds that the couple is about to split. A body language expert and psychologist suggests their relationship dynamic has changed as well.

Bruce Durham, a body language expert and psychologist, has suggested that Melania Trump has become more assertive after Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden in the US election 2020 held earlier this month.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, Durham claimed that the relationship dynamic of the former president and the first lady has flipped as the latter has been reportedly eyeing a divorce from her husband on the heels of his defeat.

He referred to earlier photographs that were taken prior to elections to put forward his point that the US President “is always leading, his hand is always in the 'power' position, and he has sometimes actually moved Melania out of the way to 'set the scene' for him to be centre stage”.

Moreover, another UK publication, Express.UK.co, quoted him saying that after the votes were coming in and Trump spoke on stage, it was Melania who walked off first, and it was the first lady who took her hand away from the former president.

"For four years we have seen Donald leading their actions via his body language control behaviours... the tides could be changing,” he added.

The body language expert has also suggested that Melania’s role as the “alpha” in the relationship will emerge further in the coming days.



“Melania has given us glimpses of when she wants to, she can become the alpha one in the relationship.

“It will be very interesting to see how losing the presidency will impact the power play of body language between the two moving forward."

Earlier, a former aide to the first lady had claimed that Melania is counting minutes to divorce the president, Daily Mail reported.

These claims were made by Melania's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had said the couple's 15-year marriage was nearing its end. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report said.

The source said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide of the first lady, Stephanie Wolkoff, had claimed that Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

The report has sent social media into a frenzy. Despite frosty moments in public, Melania, 50, has always claimed she has "a great relationship" with her husband, 74.