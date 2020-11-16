Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Donald Trump and Melania Trump honour the national anthem during an event. Photo:AFP/File

After Donald Trump's election defeat to Joe Biden, rumours started doing the rounds that the couple is about to split. A body language expert and psychologist suggests their relationship dynamic has changed as well. 

Bruce Durham, a body language expert and psychologist, has suggested that Melania Trump has become more assertive after Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden in the US election 2020 held earlier this month.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, Durham claimed that the relationship dynamic of the former president and the first lady has flipped as the latter has been reportedly eyeing a divorce from her husband on the heels of his defeat.

He referred to earlier photographs that were taken prior to elections to put forward his point that the US President “is always leading, his hand is always in the 'power' position, and he has sometimes actually moved Melania out of the way to 'set the scene' for him to be centre stage”.

Moreover, another UK publication, Express.UK.co, quoted him saying that after the votes were coming in and Trump spoke on stage, it was Melania who walked off first, and it was the first lady who took her hand away from the former president.

"For four years we have seen Donald leading their actions via his body language control behaviours... the tides could be changing,” he added.

The body language expert has also suggested that Melania’s role as the “alpha” in the relationship will emerge further in the coming days.

“Melania has given us glimpses of when she wants to, she can become the alpha one in the relationship.

“It will be very interesting to see how losing the presidency will impact the power play of body language between the two moving forward."

Earlier, a former aide to the first lady had claimed that Melania is counting minutes to divorce the president, Daily Mail reported.

Read more: Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

These claims were made by Melania's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who had said the couple's 15-year marriage was nearing its end. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report said.

The source said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide of the first lady, Stephanie Wolkoff, had claimed that Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

The report has sent social media into a frenzy. Despite frosty moments in public, Melania, 50, has always claimed she has "a great relationship" with her husband, 74. 

More From World:

UAE's Etihad airline announces plans to begin flights to Israel

UAE's Etihad airline announces plans to begin flights to Israel
Coronavirus: American company Moderna says its vaccine candidate is 95% effective

Coronavirus: American company Moderna says its vaccine candidate is 95% effective
Without RCEP, India to lose out on economic recovery: Chinese media

Without RCEP, India to lose out on economic recovery: Chinese media
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16
Trump edging toward accepting Biden's victory, claims US Election 2020 'rigged'

Trump edging toward accepting Biden's victory, claims US Election 2020 'rigged'
India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival
Armenia to cede disputed territory to Azerbaijan today

Armenia to cede disputed territory to Azerbaijan today
‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’ banners live on Manchester cars

‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’ banners live on Manchester cars
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14
Zuckerberg defends Bannon after ex-Trump adviser calls for US officials to be beheaded

Zuckerberg defends Bannon after ex-Trump adviser calls for US officials to be beheaded
China congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US Election 2020 win

China congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US Election 2020 win
Ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar being brought back to life in Peshawar

Ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar being brought back to life in Peshawar

Latest

view all