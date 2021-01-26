WhatsApp rolls out new web version

— Photo courtesy WhatsApp

According to WABetainfo, web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store

The website says beta testers should not upgrade to 2.21.1.11

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version — the 2.21.2.14 update.

"Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetainfo.

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.14, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.14 update, you should visit the Android page," it said.

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.