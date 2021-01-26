Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
WhatsApp rolls out new web version

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

— Photo courtesy WhatsApp

  • WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version 
  • According to WABetainfo, web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store
  • The website says beta testers should not upgrade to 2.21.1.11

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version — the 2.21.2.14 update.

"Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetainfo.

Read more: WhatsApp assures users 'end-to-end encryption will never change'

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.14, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

Read more: Here's how you can protect your WhatsApp account best

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.14 update, you should visit the Android page," it said.

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.

