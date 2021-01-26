NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values, says Shibli Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference. Photo: PID/ File.

Shibli Faraz says "NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values"

Says whenever former rulers of this country were charged with corruption, they saved themselves by using the NRO

Vows the government will release outcomes of Broadsheet probe within 45 days and present it before the public

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that "the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) compromised Pakistan's moral values" because politicians misused it.

Faraz, speaking during a press conference after attending a meeting of the cabinet in the capital, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "was the first one to challenge the culture of corruption in the country."

Taking a jibe at previous governments, the information minister said that in the past, many people were "spared despite their corrupt practices," while many others were "even given ministries [to hide their corruption]" he said.

He said that the NRO has always "pushed the country backwards," because whenever the rulers of this country were charged with corruption, they saved themselves by using the NRO."

"Those who were involved in corruption struck deals and those in power at the time facilitated them," Faraz said. "The NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values."

'Govt to release Broadsheet probe outcomes within 45 days'

Referencing the Broadsheet LLC scandal, Faraz said the incident has "proved that corrupt people were spared and some of them even became prime ministers and presidents."

The information minister added that the PTI-led government has formed a commission to probe the Broadsheet scandal which would soon "expose those involved in corruption because it is the duty of the government."

"The results of the Broadsheet LLC probe will be released within 45 days," the minister claimed.

Vision of PM Imran Khan to make Senate elections transparent

The minister also shed light on the topic of Senate elections and said that it had always been a priority of PM Imran Khan to make the poll as transparent as possible.

"Everyone knows that votes in the Senate elections are bought and sold," Faraz maintained, adding that "electing such corrupt officials to the Senate would not serve this country."

"The PM has made it clear that there should be an open-ballot voting system in the Senate elections," he said. "If we have to go to the Parliament with regards to the Senate elections, we will definitely go there and leave no stone unturned."

He said the PTI government envisages a system in the Senate where "nobody would ever raise the issue of rigging."