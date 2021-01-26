Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values, says Shibli Faraz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference. Photo: PID/ File.

  • Shibli Faraz says "NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values" 
  • Says whenever former rulers of this country were charged with corruption, they saved themselves by using the NRO
  • Vows the government will release outcomes of Broadsheet probe within 45 days and present it before the public 

ISLAMABAD:  Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that "the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) compromised Pakistan's moral values" because politicians misused it. 

Faraz, speaking during a press conference after attending a meeting of the cabinet in the capital, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "was the first one to challenge the culture of corruption in the country."

Read more: Committee to probe Broadsheet LLC scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Taking a jibe at previous governments, the information minister said that in the past, many people were "spared despite their corrupt practices," while many others were "even given ministries [to hide their corruption]" he said.

He said that the NRO has always "pushed the country backwards," because whenever the rulers of this country were charged with corruption, they saved themselves by using the NRO."

"Those who were involved in corruption struck deals and those in power at the time facilitated them," Faraz said. "The NRO compromised  Pakistan's moral values."

'Govt to release Broadsheet probe outcomes within 45 days'

Referencing the Broadsheet LLC scandal, Faraz said the incident has "proved that corrupt people were spared and some of them even became prime ministers and presidents."

Read more: Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz

The information minister added that the PTI-led government has formed a commission to probe the Broadsheet scandal which would soon "expose those involved in corruption because it is the duty of the government."

"The results of the Broadsheet LLC probe will be released within 45 days," the minister claimed.

Vision of PM Imran Khan to make Senate elections transparent

The minister also shed light on the topic of Senate elections and said that it had always been a priority of PM Imran Khan to make the poll as transparent as possible. 

"Everyone knows that votes in the Senate elections are bought and sold," Faraz maintained, adding that "electing such corrupt officials to the Senate would not serve this country."

"The PM has made it clear that there should be an open-ballot voting system in the Senate elections," he said. "If we have to go to the Parliament with regards to the Senate elections, we will definitely go there and leave no stone unturned."

He said the PTI government envisages a system in the Senate where "nobody would ever raise the issue of rigging."

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams

Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5
'Whose marriage?' Maulana Fazlur Rehman not invited to Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding

'Whose marriage?' Maulana Fazlur Rehman not invited to Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding
Sindh education board proposes dates for matric, inter examinations

Sindh education board proposes dates for matric, inter examinations
Five injured, one in critical condition as students stage protest against online exams

Five injured, one in critical condition as students stage protest against online exams
Chief Minister Punjab to head new development authority in Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab to head new development authority in Lahore
Karachi woman dies of delayed treatment after private hospital demands Rs500,000

Karachi woman dies of delayed treatment after private hospital demands Rs500,000
'Only allegation not levelled against NAB is the spread of coronavirus'

'Only allegation not levelled against NAB is the spread of coronavirus'
Lahore woman corpse case: arrested suspect reveals more details

Lahore woman corpse case: arrested suspect reveals more details
Pakistan may receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under COVAX programme

Pakistan may receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under COVAX programme
PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F
Venue for PDM's Kashmir Day rally changed after Nawaz Sharif's call to Maulana Fazl

Venue for PDM's Kashmir Day rally changed after Nawaz Sharif's call to Maulana Fazl

Latest

view all