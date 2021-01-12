Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the federal cabinet, in Islamabad, on January 12, 2021. — Geo News

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to probe the Broadsheet LLC scandal.

An interview of Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi has surfaced on YouTube in which he made several claims regarding the firm's investigation into the assets of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held abroad.

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets

"This is a problem that started in 2000 when an NRO was given to PML-N and [PPP] and then it was as if the matter went into cold storage [...] 200 names were given [to the asset recovery firm] of people who illegally sent the country's wealth abroad.

"Different interviews have come forth and after the High Court's decision in England, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to further dissect the matter," said Faraz.

Faraz said that the committee will not only minutely probe the fine points of the case, it will determine "how the country's wealth was looted, and how the firm, after it made important discoveries, was approached by someone said to be Nawaz Sharif's cousin to have the family's name removed from the matter, after which the CEO said 'we don't deal with crooks'".

The information minister that those who "made a mockery out of the state institutions, hurt the nation's wealth and dragged the country into litigation which has caused great embarrassment" will be dealt with after the committee shares its own findings "soon".



More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students

MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students
PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions

PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions
Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak

Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak
Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year

Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year
Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan
MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students

MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students
Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police
FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation

FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation
NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan

NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan
Car sales in Pakistan witness 18% increase in first half of fiscal year

Car sales in Pakistan witness 18% increase in first half of fiscal year
Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16

Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16
Punjab HED to hire 300 interns to meet teachers’ shortage

Punjab HED to hire 300 interns to meet teachers’ shortage

Latest

view all