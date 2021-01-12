Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the federal cabinet, in Islamabad, on January 12, 2021. — Geo News

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to probe the Broadsheet LLC scandal.



An interview of Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi has surfaced on YouTube in which he made several claims regarding the firm's investigation into the assets of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held abroad.

Broadsheet CEO claims Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop probe against his assets

"This is a problem that started in 2000 when an NRO was given to PML-N and [PPP] and then it was as if the matter went into cold storage [...] 200 names were given [to the asset recovery firm] of people who illegally sent the country's wealth abroad.

"Different interviews have come forth and after the High Court's decision in England, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to further dissect the matter," said Faraz.

Faraz said that the committee will not only minutely probe the fine points of the case, it will determine "how the country's wealth was looted, and how the firm, after it made important discoveries, was approached by someone said to be Nawaz Sharif's cousin to have the family's name removed from the matter, after which the CEO said 'we don't deal with crooks'".

The information minister that those who "made a mockery out of the state institutions, hurt the nation's wealth and dragged the country into litigation which has caused great embarrassment" will be dealt with after the committee shares its own findings "soon".











More to follow.

