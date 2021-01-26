Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

The Disney alum will also serve as the executive producer of the show

Demi Lovato will now be seen on-screen in a comedy series based on food issues, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The Disney alum will also serve as the executive producer of the show, which revolves around friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

The show is being scripted by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin, who is also executive producing the comedy.

In 2020, Lovato had a recurring role on Will & Grace and appeared in the comedy film Eurovision.

Lovato herself has had a love-hate relationship with food, having gone through an eating disorder.

