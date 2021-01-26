Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Karachi men shoot father right in front of minor daughter

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Representational image. — Geo.tv/File

  • When bystanders tried stopping the motorcycle of the suspects, they shot at them as well
  • In 26 days of January, 25 civilians have been injured while resisting robberies in Karachi
  • The men involved in the act have not been arrested yet

KARACHI: Criminals shot a father in front of his minor daughter in the metropolis' Korangi area, a CCTV footage revealed, according to Jang. After shooting the father, the robbers fled and left the girl sobbing for her injured father. 

However, when bystanders tried stopping the motorcycle of the suspects, they shot at them too. According to the publication, the men involved in the act have not been arrested yet.

In 26 days of January, 25 civilians have been injured while resisting robberies in Karachi, the publication added.

