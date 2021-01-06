Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad witnesses three robbery incidents within three hours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files
  • Three different dacoity incidents took place in Islamabad within three hours, police say
  • Robbers looted houses located in Sector F8-2, F11-4, and I-8/3 of federal capital, respectively
  • Per police, 6 armed dacoits looted money worth Rs800,000 from one of the houses

ISLAMABAD: Three armed robberies took place in the federal capital within three hours on Monday.

According to police, dacoits stormed into three different houses situated at Sector F8-2, F11-4, and I-8/3, respectively, and fled from the scene after looting the families.

Read more: Police encounter: Five 'robbers' gunned down in Karachi's DHA Phase 4

Police said that six armed robbers looted money worth Rs800,000 from a house after holding the family hostage in Sector F8-2, an area which comes under the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

Another armed dacoity took place in F11-4 of the Shalimar Police Station jurisdiction. Police cordoned off the house after receiving timely information but three robbers managed to escape after looting the family.

Besides, dacoits also looted a house in the I-9 Police Station area. This armed robbery took place in Sector I-8/3, in the house of a retired government officer.

Read more: Police nab robber impersonating as online food supplier


More From Pakistan:

World-famous Pakistani truck art takes to the skies

World-famous Pakistani truck art takes to the skies
Another British-Pakistani doctor loses life to COVID-19

Another British-Pakistani doctor loses life to COVID-19
PPSC paper leak: Anti-Corruption Establishment makes headway in probe

PPSC paper leak: Anti-Corruption Establishment makes headway in probe
Hazara community refuses to bury coal miners until demands are met; protest in Quetta enters third day

Hazara community refuses to bury coal miners until demands are met; protest in Quetta enters third day
Russia interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan: sources

Russia interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan: sources
Maulana Azad says he will ensure Eid & Ramazan fasts observed on same dates countrywide

Maulana Azad says he will ensure Eid & Ramazan fasts observed on same dates countrywide
Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine

Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine
Police nab robber impersonating as online food supplier

Police nab robber impersonating as online food supplier
We should rise above politics for the Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

We should rise above politics for the Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi
CAA issues list of countries exempted from coronavirus restrictions

CAA issues list of countries exempted from coronavirus restrictions
Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass
Bilawal tells MQM to 'think of Karachi, instead of your own helplessness'

Bilawal tells MQM to 'think of Karachi, instead of your own helplessness'

Latest

view all