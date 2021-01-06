Islamabad witnesses three robbery incidents within three hours

Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files

Three different dacoity incidents took place in Islamabad within three hours, police say

Robbers looted houses located in Sector F8-2, F11-4, and I-8/3 of federal capital, respectively

Per police, 6 armed dacoits looted money worth Rs800,000 from one of the houses

ISLAMABAD: Three armed robberies took place in the federal capital within three hours on Monday.



According to police, dacoits stormed into three different houses situated at Sector F8-2, F11-4, and I-8/3, respectively, and fled from the scene after looting the families.

Police said that six armed robbers looted money worth Rs800,000 from a house after holding the family hostage in Sector F8-2, an area which comes under the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

Another armed dacoity took place in F11-4 of the Shalimar Police Station jurisdiction. Police cordoned off the house after receiving timely information but three robbers managed to escape after looting the family.

Besides, dacoits also looted a house in the I-9 Police Station area. This armed robbery took place in Sector I-8/3, in the house of a retired government officer.

