Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz stands with her hands folded across her chest, as she speaks to media. Photo: Screengrab

  • PM Imran Khan used to monitor operation against Khokhar brothers: Maryam
  • Maryam refers to Broadsheet as "fraudsheet"
  • PML-N vice president says PTI is a "one-man show"

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday refuted speculation of internal rifts within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the alliance had "exemplary coordination". 

Speaking to media from the Khokhar brothers' residence, the PML-N leader said that the government's wish to see the Opposition's alliance fall victim to internal rifts would yield nothing. 

"Even if there is a disagreement on any matter within the PDM, it is resolved in an amicable manner," she said. Maryam urged PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to present his suggestion on bringing about an in-house change with other members of the PDM. 

PM Imran Khan used to personally monitor operation against Khokhar brothers: Maryam

The PML-N vice president criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that she had credible information that the premier used to personally monitor and seek updates on the operation against the Khokhar brothers.

Maryam praised Saiful Malook Khokhar and MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar, referring to them as "companions of Nawaz Sharif", adding that she had arrived at their residence after receiving directives from the PML-N supremo. She said that the purpose of her visit was to give the message that the party stood behind the Khokhar brothers.  

Turning her guns towards the PTI government, the PML-N vice president said that corruption allegations against it were being exposed each day. "A day will come when we will learn the whole truth [of the government's alleged corruption]," she said. 

She referred to the PTI as a "one-man show", saying that the party will be destroyed when PM Imran Khan weakens politically. 

"You should focus on yourself rather than on the PML-N," Maryam said, referring to the PTI. 

Answering a question about the Broadsheet case, Maryam referred to it as a "fraudsheet". 

She lashed out at Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed, who is heading the inquiry commission to probe the Broadsheet case, saying that he was the founder of the "WhatsApp JIT". 

Maryam said that Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed was involved in conspiracies against the elected government of the PML-N, adding that he was an employee of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the Broadsheet agreement was signed. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day

Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day
UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year
Bilawal Bhutto thanks people for wishing him on sister Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding

Bilawal Bhutto thanks people for wishing him on sister Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding
Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute
Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan
PML-N will contest Senate elections and stop PTI from obtaining two-thirds majority: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N will contest Senate elections and stop PTI from obtaining two-thirds majority: Ahsan Iqbal
Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands
UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project

UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project
Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students' protest

Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students' protest
500 Lahore students booked for vandalism

500 Lahore students booked for vandalism
'Waste of time': LHC admits petition seeking ban on TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee

'Waste of time': LHC admits petition seeking ban on TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee

Latest

view all