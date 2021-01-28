Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs SA: Fawad Alam reveals idea behind his Ertugrul style celebration

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Fawad Alam celebrates his win in his signature Ertugrul style. Photo: APP
  • Alam emulated a scene from the famous Turkish drama “Ertugrul Gazi” after scoring a century in Karachi Test against South Africa
  • He had done the same after scoring a century in New Zealand
  • I just try to copy the way Ertugrul - the lead character in the drama - rears his horse after winning a battle, shares the Pakistani batsman

KARACHI:  Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday revealed the idea behind his Ertugrul-style signature celebration after scoring a century.

Alam emulated a scene from the famous Turkish drama “Ertugrul Ghazi” after scoring a century in the Karachi Test against South Africa. He had done the same after scoring a century in New Zealand.

Read more: I have never blamed anyone for not selecting me in the past, says Fawad Alam

Recently, he revealed the reason behind the new signature style.

“It’s a scene from the famous drama Ertugrul Ghazi, I just try to copy the way Ertugrul - the lead character in the drama - rears his horse after winning a battle,” he said.

“The idea came when I was sitting with Ajju Bhai (Azhar Ali) in New Zealand and we agreed that whoever scores the century, will celebrate the century the way Ertugrul celebrates his win. Since then I scored hundred and this has now become my signature style,” the 35-year-old batsman shared.

Read more: 'Never give up': Fawad Alam smashes another ton

His new signature style has also received praised from fans on social media, who have lauded the batsman for his resilience and hard work that made his comeback possible into the national squad after a long wait. 

