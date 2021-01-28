Border situation cannot be 'brushed aside': India warns China

Chinese and Indian troops at a border region between the two countries. AFP

India has warned China that the expectation that the tense situation between both countries at the border can be brushed aside and life returns to normal, is simply not realistic.

These words were said by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who provided eight broad points that if implemented, could improve relations between India and China.

The Indian minister was speaking at an online conference on India-China ties were he said that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo will be "completely unacceptable".

He said that relationship between the two countries today are at a crossroads and the choices made by the two will impact not only the region but the entire world.

Jaishankar said that China has yet to provide an explanation on amassing troops at the border and crossing into Indian territory. ""Significantly, to date, we have yet to receive a credible explanation for the change in China's stance and massing of troops in border areas," he said.

He said that both countries will be able to move forward if they adhered to the agreement on the management of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Whether handling of the border areas is concerned, the Line of Actual Control must be strictly observed and respected. Any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo is completely unacceptable," he said.

He highlighted that both countries were committed to a multi-polar world and in the same sense, should be ready to embrace a multi-polar Asia.

Jaishankra stressed that relations between the two countries should be based on mutual sensitivity. "Obviously each state will have its interests, concerns and priorities, but sensitivity to them cannot be one-sided. At the end of the day relationships between major states are reciprocal in nature," he said.

He said that the border skirmish between India and China, where more than 20 Indian soldiers were killed, had put bilateral relations of the two nations under "exceptional stress".

The statement by the Indian minister came a few days after Indian and Chinese troops once again clashed at Sikkim, resulting in injuries to soldiers from both sides, according to Indian media reports.

The confrontation, according to Indian media reports, took place last Wednesday on January 20, when tensions flared between both sides after the Indian troops stopped a Chinese patrolling party in the region.

The Indian Army had termed the incident a "minor stand-off", saying that tensions were "resolved by local commanders as per established protocols".

A source had told Indian media that both sides had brought in reinforcements as the physical clash took place. The source added that the "situation is under control" at the border after the brawl.

The Naku La sector, located at an altitude of 5,270-meter, was also one of the original face-off sites when India had accused Chinese troops of intruding into its own territory in May-June last year.

China has denied Indian accusations.

India's hostile policies have been denounced in recent months by almost all its neighbous, which include Pakistan and Nepal along with China.