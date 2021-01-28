Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. — YouTube

  • Plane to be sent soon to China for getting vaccine , says PM's aide Dr Faisal Sultan
  • Provinces share their plans regarding the vaccine during NCOC meeting
  • We are ready for this important step and are united for this mission, he says

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Thursday that the government would soon send a plane to China to get the first coronavirus vaccine contingent.

The development came after a meeting was held at the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) with Dr Sultan in the chair. The provinces shared their plans regarding the vaccine.

"We are ready for this important step and are united for this mission," the special assistant vowed, adding that the government has "come a long way through cooperation."

Read more: How can I get registered for the vaccine in Pakistan? 

A day earlier, Dr Sultan reiterated that the government-backed coronavirus vaccines would be free for all the country's citizens.

Speaking during an online workshop, the PM's aide said that it is the "government's top-most priority to provide quality healthcare to people."

"It is crucial that we spread awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus, he said, adding that "people should follow coronavirus SOPs just like they did during the pandemic's first wave."

Read more: Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival

The special assistant said that China had donated 500,000 doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, while as many as 400,000 healthcare workers had already registered to get inoculated.

