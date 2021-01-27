Can't connect right now! retry
Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

A representative image of coronavirus vaccine. 

ISLMAABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday finalised the national coronavirus vaccination strategy as the country expects the first shipment of a Chinese vaccine by 31st January.

The government has approved three COVID-19 vaccines including Russia’s Sputnik-V, China’s Sinopharm and UK’s Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use in the country.

Here’s the simple step-by-step guide to get coronavirus vaccine:

Step 1: Citizens including frontline healthcare workers will send CNIC number to 1166 through SMS or use NIMS website for registration.

Step 2: After necessary verification, designated AVC (Adult Vaccine Centre) (based on "Present Address" and PIN Code will be sent to the citizen through SMS). 

Step 3: If the designated AVC is outside current tehsil of the citizen, he/ she can change the designated health facility by visiting NIMS web portal or by calling 1166 helpline within 5 days of receipt of the first SMS

Step 4: Upon availability of vaccine at the Designated Vaccination Centre, SMS will be sent to the citizen to intimate appointment date for vaccine administration.

Step 5: After successful registration, the citizen will visit AVC on date of appointment along with original CNIC and received PIB Code (mandatory).

Step 6: Vaccination staff will verify the CNIC and PIN code.

Step 7: After successful verification, the citizen will be vaccinated. Upon vaccine administration, vaccination staff will enter the details in NIMS and confirmation message will be sent to the citizen through SMS. Citizen will stay in AVC for 30 min for the post inoculation monitoring.

Step 8: Real-time dashboard for the federal, provincial and district health department will be generated automatically.

