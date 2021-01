BLACKPINK shocks fans with ‘Pretty Savage’ dance video

BLACKPINK left Blinks wanting more after showcasing a sneak peek of their new dance video Pretty Savage.

The girls sat down for an interview ahead of their upcoming virtual concert on THE SHOW with The Late Late Show host James Corden.

Their preview of Pretty Savage during the appearance instantly blew up all over social media and even the host was left flabbergasted over their moves.

Check it out below: