Friday Jan 29 2021
Web Desk

Lil Nas X named New York Times best selling author for children's book

Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Rapper Lil Nas X just added a feather to his cap.

This past week the Grammy winner was named as a New York Times bestselling author for his children’s book CIs for Country.

In January, the Panini hit-maker took to Twitter to share the news that the novel, which teaches children the English alphabet from ages three to seven, was available to the public.

"The best kids book of all time," he said at the time of the release.

According to its publisher Random House Kids, the book narrates the story of an animated Lil Nas X and Panini the pony "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown." 

