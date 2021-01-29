Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh to begin coronavirus vaccine drive from Feb 3: Nasir Shah

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Photo: Geo.tv/File
  • Sindh information minister Nasir Shah says a vaccine drive in the province will begin from Wednesday, February 3
  • Says Centre received about 500,000 vaccine doses from China, out of which Sindh has received 82,359 doses
  • Says the Sindh health department has allocated Rs1.5 billion for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Sindh will start a COVID-19 vaccination drive from Wednesday, February 3.

He was addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, during which he said that the federal government has received about 500,000 vaccine doses from China, out of which Sindh has received 82,359 doses.

"In the first phase of the vaccination drive, front line healthcare workers will be inoculated, " he said. "The Sindh health department has allocated Rs1.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccine."

Nasir Shah said that the chief minister of Sindh has also earmarked a separate budget for the purpose. 

Read more: Sindh government to establish coronavirus vaccination point at Karachi Expo Centre

"Sindh CM has also written a letter to prime minister Imran Khan regarding the procurement of the vaccine," the Sindh information minister said, adding that in the beginning, vaccines will be distributed in 10 districts of the province.

Nasir Hussain Shah added that the Centre is yet to permit the Sindh government to purchase the vaccine.

"We want to vaccinate the people of Sindh free of charge," the minister said.

The minister also touched upon the topic of cleanliness in Karachi and said that there has been "considerable improvement" in this regard.

He lamented that the Centre is yet to give Sindh its due share of Rs72 billion.

Read more: Who will be vaccinated first in Sindh?

 


More From Pakistan:

Three Karachi districts witness more than 100% increase in coronavirus positivity rate in a week

Three Karachi districts witness more than 100% increase in coronavirus positivity rate in a week
UHS to not hold online exams, says VC Dr Javed Akram

UHS to not hold online exams, says VC Dr Javed Akram
Universities in Sindh to reopen from Feb 1

Universities in Sindh to reopen from Feb 1
Karachi government colleges report surge in coronavirus cases

Karachi government colleges report surge in coronavirus cases
Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition against acquittal of Omar Sheikh
PM Imran Khan congratulates CM Buzdar on destroying 'palaces' of landgrabbers

PM Imran Khan congratulates CM Buzdar on destroying 'palaces' of landgrabbers
Bakhtawar Bhutto to tie the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry today

Bakhtawar Bhutto to tie the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry today
Petrol may become more expensive in Pakistan from February

Petrol may become more expensive in Pakistan from February
'Back to work': Sana Mir beats coronavirus

'Back to work': Sana Mir beats coronavirus
Punjab notifies reopening of primary schools, universities from February 1

Punjab notifies reopening of primary schools, universities from February 1
COAS Gen Bajwa discusses defence, security cooperation with Qatar Emir

COAS Gen Bajwa discusses defence, security cooperation with Qatar Emir
India planning false flag operation: Pakistan tells UN

India planning false flag operation: Pakistan tells UN

Latest

view all