Sindh to begin coronavirus vaccine drive from Feb 3: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Sindh will start a COVID-19 vaccination drive from Wednesday, February 3.

He was addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, during which he said that the federal government has received about 500,000 vaccine doses from China, out of which Sindh has received 82,359 doses.

"In the first phase of the vaccination drive, front line healthcare workers will be inoculated, " he said. "The Sindh health department has allocated Rs1.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccine."

Nasir Shah said that the chief minister of Sindh has also earmarked a separate budget for the purpose.

"Sindh CM has also written a letter to prime minister Imran Khan regarding the procurement of the vaccine," the Sindh information minister said, adding that in the beginning, vaccines will be distributed in 10 districts of the province.

Nasir Hussain Shah added that the Centre is yet to permit the Sindh government to purchase the vaccine.

"We want to vaccinate the people of Sindh free of charge," the minister said.



The minister also touched upon the topic of cleanliness in Karachi and said that there has been "considerable improvement" in this regard.

He lamented that the Centre is yet to give Sindh its due share of Rs72 billion.

