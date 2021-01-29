UHS to not hold online exams, says VC Dr Javed Akram

The University of Health Sciences campus in Lahore. Photo: file

The MBBS and BDS exams for students of the University of Health Sciences in Punjab will not be held online, the varsity's vice-chancellor said on Friday.



The UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram met Pakistan Medical Students Action Committee Chairperson Dr Nouman Wattoo and other members of the student committee on Friday.

The varsity's VC made it clear that online exams were not possible contrary to the students' demands who have rallied across several cities against in-person examinations due to the prevalent coronavirus situation.

He said four months will go to waste in preparation for online exams and that the government had already made its announcement to open universities from February 1.

The VC said coronavirus standard operating procedures will be followed during the exams. After the theory exams, the student action committee will be taken into confidence for practical exams.

Dr Akram said that the safety and health of the students was the university's top priority. "Students should focus on their studies."

Moreover, the vice-chancellor said that the administration would look into the matter of the students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who will be unable to attend the exams due to the lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that students across the country have taken to the streets and social media to protest against in-person examinations. The protesters maintained that their universities should hold online exams as they had studied for several months through online classes.