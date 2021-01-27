Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

  • PIA sources say a commerical pilot saw a very shiny object in the sky despite the presence of sunlight
  • The object was spotted by the flight captain near Rahim Yar Khan during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi 
  • Pilot says it is very rare to spot something so shiny during the day

KARACHI: A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday captured a picture of a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) that he spotted in the sky during a domestic flight PK-304.

According to sources, the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi.

"The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.

According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it.

Read more: Anomalous aerial phenomena forces Peru to revive its UFO probe dept

PIA responds to reports of UFO

A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.

It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

The video of the UFO has also gone viral on social media. However, nothing can be said about the object for sure. 

"It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all," said the spokesperson. "However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol." 

Read more: Ex-Israeli space security chief says aliens are real and Donald Trump knows



More From Pakistan:

'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams

'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams
Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides

Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides
Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day

Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day
Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'

Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year
Bilawal thanks people for congratulatory messages on sister Bakhtawar's wedding

Bilawal thanks people for congratulatory messages on sister Bakhtawar's wedding
Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute
Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan
PML-N will contest Senate elections and stop PTI from obtaining two-thirds majority: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N will contest Senate elections and stop PTI from obtaining two-thirds majority: Ahsan Iqbal
Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands
UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project

UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project
Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students' protest

Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students' protest

Latest

view all