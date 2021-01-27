UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

PIA sources say a commerical pilot saw a very shiny object in the sky despite the presence of sunlight

The object was spotted by the flight captain near Rahim Yar Khan during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi

Pilot says it is very rare to spot something so shiny during the day

KARACHI: A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday captured a picture of a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) that he spotted in the sky during a domestic flight PK-304.

According to sources, the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi.

"The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.

According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it.

PIA responds to reports of UFO



A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.

It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.



The video of the UFO has also gone viral on social media. However, nothing can be said about the object for sure.

"It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all," said the spokesperson. "However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol."

