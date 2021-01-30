Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp releases new web update

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

WhatsApp. — File photo
  • WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version
  • Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store, says WABetaInfo
  • The website says beta testers should not upgrade to 2.21.2.16

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version — the 2.21.2.16 update.

"Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetaInfo.

Signal update: Custom chat wallpapers rolled out

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.16, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.16 update, you should visit the Android page," it added.

WhatsApp posts first Status update to ease users' privacy concerns

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.

More From Sci-Tech:

EU lawmakers, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google hearing pushed back by 2 months

EU lawmakers, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google hearing pushed back by 2 months
Signal update: Custom chat wallpapers rolled out

Signal update: Custom chat wallpapers rolled out
900,000 hacking incidents occur daily in Pakistan: IT minister

900,000 hacking incidents occur daily in Pakistan: IT minister
Two Pakistanis bag awards for 'Inspiring Business Transformation' at World CIO 200 Summit 2020

Two Pakistanis bag awards for 'Inspiring Business Transformation' at World CIO 200 Summit 2020
WhatsApp introduces new security feature for desktop, web versions

WhatsApp introduces new security feature for desktop, web versions
WhatsApp posts first Status update to ease users' privacy concerns

WhatsApp posts first Status update to ease users' privacy concerns
Telegram allows users to import WhatsApp chats

Telegram allows users to import WhatsApp chats

WhatsApp rolls out new web version

WhatsApp rolls out new web version
WhatsApp assures users 'end-to-end encryption will never change'

WhatsApp assures users 'end-to-end encryption will never change'
Facebook plans on providing data on targeted political ads to researchers

Facebook plans on providing data on targeted political ads to researchers
Here's how you can protect your WhatsApp account best

Here's how you can protect your WhatsApp account best
Facebook looking into reports of people having trouble accessing their accounts

Facebook looking into reports of people having trouble accessing their accounts

Latest

view all