Watch: Gwadar's 'most beautiful' cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains

A picture of the Gwadar cricket stadium. Photo: Screengrab from Fakhr-e-Alam's video on Twitter. F akhr-e-Alam posts video of Gwadar cricket stadium on Twitter



Urges people to play cricket there and promote the stadium

Former Pakistani batsman Faisal Iqbal promises to promote the stadium to the best of his abilities

Pakistani TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam on Sunday uploaded a video of the beautiful Gwadar cricket ground in Balochistan, describing it as the "most beautiful cricket ground" he had ever seen.

In a short video clip that he uploaded on Twitter, Alam urged people to come out and play cricket in the Gwadar cricket ground. The video showcased the large, lush green stadium built between a long road and jagged edges of the mountains.

"To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world....come visit us...come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground....it’s the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen......," he tweeted.

Former Pakistani batsman Faisal Iqbal replied to the tweet, appreciating the stadium and promising to promote it to the best of his abilities.

"Simply brilliant. I have been watching pictures of this ground and very much looking forward to visit there soon, as Head Coach Balochistan @1st_xi will do my best to find talent with our @TheRealPCB team from this beautiful city of Gawadar also InshAllah!" he tweeted.

A few minutes later, Alam took to Twitter again to post a few breathtaking pictures of the cricket ground.



