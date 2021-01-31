UAE updates Abu Dhabi entry rules in bid to curb coronavirus spread

General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters

UAE amends rules to stem spread of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi



Those whose test negative in a PCR test will be allowed into the emirate for 48 hours from the receipt of the result

Those who wish to stay in Abu Dhabi for 4 days or more will have to take another PCR test on Day 4



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its entry rules for citizens to enter the emirate from within the country, as the country steps up measures to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading.

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, the new procedures will be in effective since Monday, February 1, 2021.

PCR tests

According to the new rules, those who take a COVID-19 PCR test and their results come out negative, will be allowed into the emirate for 48 hours from the receipt of the result.

However, those who remain in Abu Dhabi for four or more days will have to take another PCR test on Day 4. For those who have to stay in the emirate for eight days or more, another PCR test must be taken on Day 8.

DPI test

For those taking a Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI) test, they will be allowed into the emirate for 24 hours from the receipt of the negative result. However, these tests are only valid for entry into the emirate once and cannot be used consecutively.

For those who wish to remain in Abu Dhabi for 48 hours or more will have to take a PCR test on Day 3 and another one must be taken on Day 7, if the persons wish to stay in Abu Dhabi for more than eight days.

Exemptions

The entry testing procedures will apply to all Emiratis and expats except for those who have either received COVID-19 vaccines during the trials or as part of the national vaccine programmes. They must however prove their vaccinated status through the Alhosn app, which must display a golden star or the letter E.

The Committee also explained that those who do not take the tests according to the schedule will be fined.