PM Imran Khan to take calls from public tomorrow at 4pm

Sunday Jan 31, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from people, tomorrow (Monday) at 4pm, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said on Sunday.
According to Faraz, the prime minister will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation.
He said telephone lines for calls will open at 4pm sharp and people can dial 051-9210809.
During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had promised he will be "answerable" before the people twice every month in a "Question Hour" in the National Assembly.
His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.
Earlier today, PM Imran Khan shared "more good news on the economic front" with the nation.
In a message on Twitter, the premier said that efforts to bring down inflation are bearing fruit.
"Consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed. I have told my economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stays under control," he wrote.