PM Imran Khan to take calls from public tomorrow at 4pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan pictured during a video message. — PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from people, tomorrow (Monday) at 4pm, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said on Sunday.

According to Faraz, the prime minister will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation.

He said telephone lines for calls will open at 4pm sharp and people can dial 051-9210809.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had promised he will be "answerable" before the people twice every month in a "Question Hour" in the National Assembly.



His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

