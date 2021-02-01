Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Twitter/Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan/via Geo.tv

  • Gen Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM's Office
  • Three top officials discuss matters related to internal and external security
  • Latest meeting becomes the fourth one in almost 40 days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid on Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here in the federal capital to discuss security matters.

Also read: Pak Army chief calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss national security

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, "matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting".

The latest meeting becomes the fourth one in almost 40 days.

Pakistan's spymaster and the army chief last called on the premier on January 25 for a meeting wherein the three talked matters pertaining to the national security.

Related: PM Imran Khan, COAS vow to bring Machh massacre culprits to justice

That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa had vowed to bring Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence's top official.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) had also come under discussion.

Read more: Pakistan Army chief lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Separately, the Pakistan Army chief had lauded the ISI's tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month. At that time, according to the military's media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.

Related:

Gen Bajwa, DG ISI meet PM Imran Khan to discuss security situation

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan answers citizens' questions via telephone

PM Imran Khan answers citizens' questions via telephone
Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions

Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions
Here's how Bakhtawar Bhutto paid tribute to Benazir with her Mehndi dress

Here's how Bakhtawar Bhutto paid tribute to Benazir with her Mehndi dress
ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree

ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree
'I have nothing to hide, ready to appear before Broadsheet commission': Tariq Fawad Malik

'I have nothing to hide, ready to appear before Broadsheet commission': Tariq Fawad Malik
Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3

Sindh to begin first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive from Feb 3
PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage

PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt for universal health coverage
PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan

PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift

Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift
Cannot support in-house change till we are 100% sure of victory: JUI-F

Cannot support in-house change till we are 100% sure of victory: JUI-F
Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January

Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January

Latest

view all