Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security

Gen Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM's Office

Three top officials discuss matters related to internal and external security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid on Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here in the federal capital to discuss security matters.



According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, "matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting".



The latest meeting becomes the fourth one in almost 40 days.

Pakistan's spymaster and the army chief last called on the premier on January 25 for a meeting wherein the three talked matters pertaining to the national security.

That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa had vowed to bring Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence's top official.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) had also come under discussion.

Separately, the Pakistan Army chief had lauded the ISI's tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month. At that time, according to the military's media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.

