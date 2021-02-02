WhatsApp introduces new web update 2.21.2.19

Non-beta users can also know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.19 update by visiting the Android page. Photo Courtesy: Whatsapp

Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store.



The notification recommends updating this version if you are not a beta tester.

The widely-messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new web update — 2.21.2.19 — for its Android version, WABetaInfo said on Monday.



"Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta. We recommend updating this version if you are not a beta tester. If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.19, because it's a build reserved for everyone," read the notification.

Read more: WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

It also read that non-beta user can also know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.19 update by visiting the Android page.

"Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.2.19 update already contains it, being available for everyone," it added.