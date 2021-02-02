PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test

In a collage of the above two pictures, Mohammad Rizwan leaps to his right side to catch the ball during practice. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in superb form ahead of the second Test match against South Africa.

Latest pictures of Rizwan shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) show the agile wicketkeeper-batsman leaping to his left and right, cleanly catching the ball.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

"Just Mohammad Rizwan things," read the PCB's caption.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Peshawar, has played 12 Test matches and scored six half-centuries at an average of 38.81 runs. He has also played 35 ODIs, scoring 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries at an average of 30.41.

He led Pakistan in the recent away series against New Zealand where the green shirts lost miserably but his batting prowess impressed critics and fans alike.