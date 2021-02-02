Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

In a collage of the above two pictures, Mohammad Rizwan leaps to his right side to catch the ball during practice. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in superb form ahead of the second Test match against South Africa. 

Latest pictures of Rizwan shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) show the agile wicketkeeper-batsman leaping to his left and right, cleanly catching the ball. 

Read more: Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

"Just Mohammad Rizwan things," read the PCB's caption. 

The 28-year-old, who hails from Peshawar, has played 12 Test matches and scored six half-centuries at an average of 38.81 runs. He has also played 35 ODIs, scoring 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries at an average of 30.41.

He led Pakistan in the recent away series against New Zealand where the green shirts lost miserably but his batting prowess impressed critics and fans alike. 

Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Fan replaces Jon Snow with Fawad Alam in iconic Game of Thrones scene

Pak vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen surprised after facing green shirts in first Test

Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

PSL 2021: NCOC likely to soon decide on limited spectators, says PCB official

Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Boxer dies in Karachi after being hit on face during fight

Pak vs SA: Mystery shrouds Mohammad Hafeez's availability for T20I series

Pakistan announces 20-man T20I squad for South Africa series

Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious video of '100 mph' video on Instagram

Watch: Gwadar's 'most beautiful' cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains

Pak vs SA: Pakistan’s T20I squad to be announced on Jan 31

