PM Imran Khan kicks off coronavirus vaccine drive in Pakistan

pakistan
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday kicked off Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive, once again reminding the people to continue to exercise precautions.

Under the supervision of the prime minister, his adviser Dr Faisal Sultan, and National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar, the first vaccine was administered in Pakistan — given to a healthcare worker in Islamabad.

"The more you abide by coronavirus safety measures, the easier it will be to protect everyone from the virus," said PM Imran Khan, addressing a gathering to mark the occasion.

"I congratulate [all those present here] for working at great speed to import a vaccine. We also thank China for gifting us 500,000 vaccines," he said.

The prime minister said that similar to the shot the doctor had received, healthcare workers across the country that work with coronavirus patients will be the first to be given the jab, after which the age groups most at risk will be administered the shot.

The premier also sought to assure the nation that the vaccine distribution across the various provinces is being done in a "just" manner. "No one should think we distributed more vaccines in a given province than in others."

He stressed the importance of healthcare workers getting the shot as "all over the world it is the healthcare workers that are most at risk".


More to follow.

