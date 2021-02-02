Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Centre, Balochistan govt sign agreement on Gwadar Shipyard Project

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

  • Govt of Balochistan and Centre signed an agreement on Gwadar Shipyard Project on Tuesday 
  • Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal signed the agreement 
  • CM Jam Kamal called the agreement a "historic move," which would bring economic stability in province

The government of Balochistan and the Centre on Tuesday signed an agreement regarding the Gwadar Shipyard project, Geo News reported.

A ceremony in this regard was held in Quetta and was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal, and federal and provincial officials.

Read more: Construction of Gwadar airport in 'full swing' after ease in lockdown: officials

Addressing media outlets on the occasion of signing the agreement, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan termed the project "a historic move" and said that such projects would bring economic stability to the province.

The Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal said that there had long been a need for a shipyard in Gwadar. She added that under the agreement, a ship-repairing and maintenance department will be established.

"To run the shipyard, the youth of Balochistan will be given preference," she said, adding that the staffers will be sent to Karachi and Taxila for heavy engineering and technical training.

Read more: Long-delayed Gwadar’s master plan is finally ready

