sports
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: No changes to Proteas team for T20 series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

South Africa is the second World Test Championship team to travel to Pakistan. Photo: ESPNCRICINFO
  • Proteas hasn't made any significant changes to it T20 team for the series against Pakistan
  • The squad for the T20 series does not include some of the big names, including Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock
  • The series will start on February 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 

RAWALPINDI: Even after Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to postpone the tour to the country, South Africa has not made any significant changes for the T20 team against Pakistan, The News reported Wednesday.

“The Proteas Test squad will depart for South Africa at the conclusion of the Pakistan Test series as planned. The South African T20 squad is already en-route to Pakistan and there are no plans for the squad to be changed,” said the CA management.

Read more: Pakistan announces 20-man T20I squad for South Africa series

The Proteas squad for the T20 series does not include some of the big names including Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, R Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The series will begin on February 11 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here is the South Africa T20 squad: 

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.

Here is Pakistan's 20-member squad:

Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood. 

