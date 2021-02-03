Can't connect right now! retry
Dolly Parton reveals why she turned down Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom

Dolly Parton was once offered the highest national honour by former US president Donald Trump 

American country icon Dolly Parton is hailed far and wide as one of the most legendary figures in the music industry across the globe.

After decades of success, the Jolene crooner, 75, was once offered the highest national honour by former US president Donald Trump who wanted to recognize the singer by giving her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, not once but twice!

However, Parton refused both times and explained the reason why she could not accept it.

Speaking to TODAY, she revealed: “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID.”

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure. But I don’t work for those awards,. It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it,” she said. 

