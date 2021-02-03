Pak vs SA: PCB retains 17-player squad for Pakistan's second Test against South Africa

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to keep the same 17-player squad for the second test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi.
The second Test match is slated to start February 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The playing XI will be finalised by Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam after consultations with head coach Misbahul Haq.
The 17-player squad is:
Openers: Abid Ali and Imran Butt
Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed
Spinners: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah
Fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan