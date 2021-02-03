Pak vs SA: PCB retains 17-player squad for Pakistan's second Test against South Africa

Pakistan decides to keep same 17 players for second Test against South Africa

Babar Azam will lead the side while Mohammad Rizwan will be vice-captain

Second Test match starts February 4 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to keep the same 17-player squad for the second test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

The second Test match is slated to start February 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The playing XI will be finalised by Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam after consultations with head coach Misbahul Haq.

The 17-player squad is:



Openers: Abid Ali and Imran Butt

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan