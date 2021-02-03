Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: PCB retains 17-player squad for Pakistan's second Test against South Africa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

  • Pakistan decides to keep same 17 players for second Test against South Africa
  • Babar Azam will lead the side while Mohammad Rizwan will be vice-captain
  • Second Test match starts February 4 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to keep the same 17-player squad for the second test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

The second Test match is slated to start February 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

The playing XI will be finalised by Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam after consultations with head coach Misbahul Haq.

The 17-player squad is:

Openers: Abid Ali and Imran Butt

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan

More From Sports:

PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?

PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?
'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik

'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik
Pak vs SA: No changes to Proteas team for T20 series

Pak vs SA: No changes to Proteas team for T20 series
Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik
PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test

PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test
Pak vs SA: Shaheens aim for victory in first Test series against Proteas in 17 years

Pak vs SA: Shaheens aim for victory in first Test series against Proteas in 17 years
Fan replaces Jon Snow with Fawad Alam in iconic Game of Thrones scene

Fan replaces Jon Snow with Fawad Alam in iconic Game of Thrones scene
Pak vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen surprised after facing green shirts in first Test

Pak vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen surprised after facing green shirts in first Test
Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa

Pak vs SA: Misbah hints at changes in squad for Rawalpindi Test against South Africa
PSL 2021: NCOC likely to soon decide on limited spectators, says PCB official

PSL 2021: NCOC likely to soon decide on limited spectators, says PCB official
Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Boxer dies in Karachi after being hit on face during fight

Boxer dies in Karachi after being hit on face during fight

Latest

view all