pakistan
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Snatched mobile phone market setup in Liaquatabad: Karachi Police

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

The revelation was made by two habitual street criminals arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). Photo: File
  • There is a market for snatched mobile phones in Liaquatabad number 10.
  • The revelation was made by two habitual street criminals arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).
  • The two street criminals were arrested by the SIU from PIB Colony.

KARACHI: A market of snatched mobile phones has been set up in Karachi's Liaquatabad area, it emerged on Saturday.

A press release issued by the spokesperson of Karachi Police has revealed that there is a market in Liaquatabad Number 10 where snatched mobile phones are sold.

The revelation was made by the two habitual street criminals arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police.

Read more: Karachi witnesses uptick in street crimes with over 9,000 phones, 700 cars snatched this year

According to officials, they were arrested by the SIU from PIB Colony, and illegal weapons and other valuables were recovered from their possession.

Officials said the two are habitual criminals and have been arrested previously for involvement in other crimes.

Authorities further said that the accused used to sell the snatched gold jewellery in PIB Colony.

