Three killed in series of explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul

Saturday Feb 06, 2021
Three people, including two civilians and a police force member, were killed in three explosions in Kabul within two hours Saturday morning, police said.
The first blast took place at a shop in Bagh-e-Qazi in Kabul's PD1 district, TOLOnews, Afghanistan's first 24/7 news channel, quoted the police as saying.
The publication said the type of the blast is unknown so far.
People and security forces were busy helping the wounded when a second blast happened in which two civilians, including one Afghan Hindu, were killed and five more, including two Afghan Hindus, were wounded, police said.
The third blast targeted a police vehicle in Hese Awal north of Kabul.