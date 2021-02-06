Can't connect right now! retry
Three killed in series of explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul

It is unclear what type of blasts occurred, the police said. Photo: Courtesy TOLOnews

  • Three blasts in Kabul claims the lives of two civilians, one police official, say security officials
  • The type of the blasts is unknown so far
  • First blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi in Kabul

Three people, including two civilians and a police force member, were killed in three explosions in Kabul within two hours Saturday morning, police said.

The first blast took place at a shop in Bagh-e-Qazi in Kabul's PD1 district, TOLOnews, Afghanistan's first 24/7 news channel, quoted the police as saying.

The publication said the type of the blast is unknown so far.

People and security forces were busy helping the wounded when a second blast happened in which two civilians, including one Afghan Hindu, were killed and five more, including two Afghan Hindus, were wounded, police said.

The third blast targeted a police vehicle in Hese Awal north of Kabul.

