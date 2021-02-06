Three killed in series of explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul

It is unclear what type of blasts occurred, the police said. Photo: Courtesy TOLOnews

Three blasts in Kabul claims the lives of two civilians, one police official, say security officials

The type of the blasts is unknown so far

First blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi in Kabul

Three people, including two civilians and a police force member, were killed in three explosions in Kabul within two hours Saturday morning, police said.



The first blast took place at a shop in Bagh-e-Qazi in Kabul's PD1 district, TOLOnews, Afghanistan's first 24/7 news channel, quoted the police as saying.

The publication said the type of the blast is unknown so far.

People and security forces were busy helping the wounded when a second blast happened in which two civilians, including one Afghan Hindu, were killed and five more, including two Afghan Hindus, were wounded, police said.



The third blast targeted a police vehicle in Hese Awal north of Kabul.