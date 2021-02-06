Prince George left heartbroken as godmother details Princess Diana’s ‘love for him’

Prince George’s godmother recently sat down for a candid chat and dished on her love for the young royal.

The royal’s godmother, Julia Samuel, detailed her feelings on the podcast and was even quoted saying, “So I do to George what [Diana] did to us. Which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making.”

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”

Before concluding she even added, “He is amazing. He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God [Diana] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.”