In a first, Karachi hosts international standard marathon

In a first, an international level, 42.2kms-long, marathon race was held in Karachi on Friday, Geo Super reported.



The race that began from the metropolis' Sea View area and ended in DHA Phase 8, saw around 80 athletes run to the finishing line in four laps.

The marathon was won by Mohammad Amjad, who finished the race in 2 hours and 55 minutes. Rehan Adamjee finished second and Faisal Shafi third.

Geo News anchor Mohammad Junaid was also one of the participants in the marathon.

Buoyed by the event's success, organiser Adnan Gandhi vowed to expand the next marathon further and involve athletes from other parts of the country.