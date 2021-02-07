Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik have made their daughter’s privacy a top priority: Here's why

American supermodel Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik have kept their daughter strictly away from the limelight, despite their own popularity going through the roof.



And now, the real reason why the supermodel is so persistent on keeping all things around her daughter Khai, strictly private, has been revealed.

Speaking to Vogue, Gigi’s model sister Bella Hadid opened up about the couple’s decision to make sure the public attention and the cameras don’t impact her in the long run.

"I think she wants to be real online, but until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn't want to put her in that position,” said Bella.

Gigi too spoke about the same and why she and Zayn thought privacy was one of their top-most priority for their daughter.

Referring to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi told Vogue: "I have friends who are public figures and that's how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way.”

Blake Lively also spoke about the advice she gave to Gigi while she was pregnant.

"I told her you have to do what works for you. Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I'm grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set,” she told Vogue.