Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox not ready to get married to Machine Gun Kelly right now

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Hollywood star Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly's relationship may currently be soaring but the couple still isn't ready to take the plunge. 

A source dished the details about the couple’s plans on tying the knot and revealed that the Transformers actor is not one hundred percent on board the idea of getting married right now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed: "An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together.”

“MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time,” they said.

They went on to add that the actor still loves her beau as he "caters to Megan left and right and is a total gentleman. Megan loves those qualities about him."

Another source told the outlet that Megan "doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik have made their daughter’s privacy a top priority: Here's why

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik have made their daughter’s privacy a top priority: Here's why
Gigi Hadid shoots down plastic surgery claims

Gigi Hadid shoots down plastic surgery claims
Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle

Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle
Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’

Palace hoped for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to become ‘loyal friends’
Meghan Markle stoking up tensions with royals with her ‘childish snub’

Meghan Markle stoking up tensions with royals with her ‘childish snub’
Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video

Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video
Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism
Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report

Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report
Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot
Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth

Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth
Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo

Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo
Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’

Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’

Latest

view all