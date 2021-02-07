Search operation for Ali Sadpur and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery

File photo

Search operation continues for Ali Sadpara and two other mountaineers

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto says Sadpara is a hero and ensuring his safe return should be government's top priority

A search operation had been launched on Saturday afternoon to recover Sadpara



The search operation for globally renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpur and his two other companions is underway today, a day after Pakistan Army helicopters returned without finding him.

Sadpur and two other mountaineers with him-- John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile -- had gone missing on Saturday after which a search operation to retrieve them was launched.

Helicopters reportedly flew to a height of 7,000 metres on Saturday afternoon in their attempt to locate the missing mountaineers but were unable to find any clue to their whereabouts.



The chief minister of the Gilgit-Baltistan region said that the search operation to safely retrieve Sadpara and his two compatriots was underway while PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari referred to Sadpur is a proud hero of the nation and the government must make his safe return back their top priority.

It had been reported two days ago that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second highest mountain — late Friday, a month after their first attempt failed. However, their support teams have since then cautioned that the climbers' status is still unclear and there has been no communication from their end.

Sadpara's son safely reaches camp

Waqas Johar, Assistant Commissioner Shigar, Gilgit-Baltistan, confirmed Saturday afternoon that there has been no success in finding the missing mountaineers so far and that weather conditions are "not good" at K2.

He said that Ali's son, Sajid Sadpara, who had been waiting at Camp 2 has now begun to descend.

In a subsequent update, he said that Sajid has reached Camp 1.

Mountaineers set off on journey

Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr had departed for their journey a day after Sadpara's birthday in the wee hours of Wednesday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of Friday, hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by Friday afternoon.

According to updates posted on Snorri's facebook account on Friday, at 12:29pm, the GPS stopped working and had not updated in six hours.

It stated that Sajid had to return due to his oxygen regulator not working. "They were at a bottle neck at around 10am," the account said.

Citing feedback from Sajid, the account stated that everyone was fine otherwise and going at a good pace until he had been with them.