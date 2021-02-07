WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others

Photo: Pixabay

WhatsApp on Sunday announced that it is soon rolling out a new feature, enabling users to mute videos before sending it to others

The feature will be available to beta testers initially

The toggle will be available in the section where users usually edit the video

WhatsApp has lately been introducing a number of new features to up its game after many users across the globe reportedly started migrating to other messaging platforms due to its controversial privacy policy.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has finally announced that it would roll out a new "mute video" feature for its beta testers.

The toggle is available in the section where users usually edit the video, the website stated.



"WhatsApp is rolling out this feature today for more users having a beta build. It might also appear in a previous update, but it’s recommended to update to the latest 2.21.3.13 beta update," it further stated.

