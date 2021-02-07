Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Photo: Pixabay
  • WhatsApp on Sunday announced that it is soon rolling out a new feature, enabling users to mute videos before sending it to others
  • The feature will be available to beta testers initially 
  • The toggle will be available in the section where users usually edit the video

WhatsApp has lately been introducing a number of new features to up its game after many users across the globe reportedly started migrating to other messaging platforms due to its controversial privacy policy.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has finally announced that it would roll out a new "mute video" feature for its beta testers. 

The toggle is available in the section where users usually edit the video, the website stated.

"WhatsApp is rolling out this feature today for more users having a beta build. It might also appear in a previous update, but it’s recommended to update to the latest 2.21.3.13 beta update," it further stated. 

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

More From Sci-Tech:

Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so

Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so
WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature
China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars

China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars
PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India

PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India
Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'

Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'
Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug

Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug
TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies

TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies
Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'

Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'
Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'

Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'
WhatsApp introduces new web update 2.21.2.19

WhatsApp introduces new web update 2.21.2.19
Telegram rolls out feature to create polls anoymously

Telegram rolls out feature to create polls anoymously
Facebook generates revenue worth $28 billion in fourth quarter of 2020

Facebook generates revenue worth $28 billion in fourth quarter of 2020

Latest

view all