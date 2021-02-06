Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

WhatsApp. — Photo: File

WhatsApp has submitted a new beta update through the Google Play Beta Program, WABetaInfo reported, saying that it has brought the version up to 2.21.3.13.

But what's new in the beta update?

"After several updates that addressed bug fixes and general improvements, WhatsApp has released today the 2.21.3.13 beta update," it said.

According to WABetaInfo, the version has no major update, however, the feature WhatsApp is working on in this build is "the mention badge".

The mention badge. — WABetainfo

What is this new feature about?

The new feature is pretty simple: when a WhatsApp user receives a mention in a group chat, a new badge would be added in the group cell.

However, the feature is under development, and it will be available in a future update.

New sticker pack

Moreover, WhatsApp has also released a new animated sticker pack called "Taters n tots". It is available for previous versions as well.

Taters n tots. — WABetainfo


