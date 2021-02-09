Punjab University announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule

Old campus of the Punjab University.

LAHORE: The Punjab University has issued the schedule for MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The notification said, “the Examinations Department has issued written examination date sheet of MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2020”.

The said exam will commence from March 5 , 2021 and conclude on March 17th.

However, dates for the viva voce of the dissertation or thesis will be communicated to the candidates directly by the chairmen/Head of the Departments concerned.







