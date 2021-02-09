Why Queen Elizabeth apologised to her staff members after taking the throne

Queen Elizabeth walked over to her staff members and apologised ahead of ascension

Queen Elizabeth made a shocking move after taking the throne as the sole monarch of England.



The British ruler, who was only 25 when she became Queen after losing her father to cancer, said something deeply heartbreaking ahead of her ascension.



As revealed, the Queen walked over to her staff members and apologised!

Recalling the incident, Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting Pamela Mountbatten said, "She remained completely calm and said simply: 'I am so sorry. This means we all have to go home.'"

This is because Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on a royal tour to Kenya and the news of her father's death had struck them like a sword.

However, though quite young, the Queen knew she had to fly home immediately and start her job as England's sole monarch.