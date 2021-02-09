Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Queen Elizabeth apologised to her staff members after taking the throne

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Queen Elizabeth walked over to her staff members and apologised ahead of ascension

Queen Elizabeth made a shocking move after taking the throne as the sole monarch of England.

The British ruler, who was only 25 when she became Queen after losing her father to cancer, said something deeply heartbreaking ahead of her ascension.

As revealed, the Queen walked over to her staff members and apologised!

Recalling the incident, Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting Pamela Mountbatten said, "She remained completely calm and said simply: 'I am so sorry. This means we all have to go home.'"

This is because Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on a royal tour to Kenya and the news of her father's death had struck them like a sword.

However, though quite young, the Queen knew she had to fly home immediately and start her job as England's sole monarch.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie makes chic appearance in a recent outing with daughters

Angelina Jolie makes chic appearance in a recent outing with daughters

Somy Ali says she pleaded with her mom to let her go to India to marry Salman Khan

Somy Ali says she pleaded with her mom to let her go to India to marry Salman Khan
BTS detail the troubles that followed their rise to fame: 'It's up to us'

BTS detail the troubles that followed their rise to fame: 'It's up to us'
Lovebirds Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers 'want to get married soon'

Lovebirds Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers 'want to get married soon'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for disrespecting the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for disrespecting the Queen

Justin Timberlake asked to apologise to Britney Spears after public breakdown

Justin Timberlake asked to apologise to Britney Spears after public breakdown
Britney Spears's beau Sam Asghari speaks out: 'Will continue to support her'

Britney Spears's beau Sam Asghari speaks out: 'Will continue to support her'
How Justin Bieber helped BTS deal with meteoric rise to fame

How Justin Bieber helped BTS deal with meteoric rise to fame
Meghan Markle fans demand Queen Elizabeth be stripped of royal titles for vetting laws

Meghan Markle fans demand Queen Elizabeth be stripped of royal titles for vetting laws
Meghan Markle to not travel to UK with Prince Harry because of Archie

Meghan Markle to not travel to UK with Prince Harry because of Archie
Mia Khalifa calls out Priyanka Chopra over silence on farmers' protest

Mia Khalifa calls out Priyanka Chopra over silence on farmers' protest
Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s family photo from wedding of sister-in-law Aslisah goes viral

Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s family photo from wedding of sister-in-law Aslisah goes viral

Latest

view all