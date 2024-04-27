Meghan reacts to backlash over ‘cozy’ snap with Prince Harry’s pal Nacho Figueras

Meghan Markle was left “baffled” after she landed in hot waters over her “cosy” snap with Prince Harry’s pal and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras.

The Duchess of Sussex was said to be “little too intimate” with the athlete at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Palm Beach. The Sussexes were in Florida to shoot for Harry’s upcoming behind-the-scenes Netflix doc about the sport.

The photograph prompted people to talk with some thinking that was being over friendly with Nacho even though his wife was standing nearby, reported In Touch Weekly.

“It raised some eyebrows at the polo match to see how cozy she got with Nacho,” the insider told the publication, adding, “People couldn’t help but notice.”

This is not the first time Meghan has raised eye brows due to her friendly nature with the polo player.

“Back when Meghan and Harry were living in England it was a big talking point how handsy they were,” the source said.

“Some believed it was bad form for royals to be behaving like this in public and rather unseemly,” they added, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton who strictly follow royal protocol during public appearances.

Sharing Meghan’s reaction over the backlash, the insider said she is baffled, adding, “Meghan has always been physically affectionate, she’s very expressive.”

The source noted that the embrace was “purely platonic” and appropriate,” before sharing, “Harry and Meghan are very close with Nacho and his family.”

Nacho has been “a real rock of support” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is “someone they trust implicitly,” they added.