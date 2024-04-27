Meghan Markle trolled for ‘eye-rolling' stunts despite ambitions to be 'world leader’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bashed for sending products from her lifestyle brand to her celebrity pals after claiming to have “serious ambitions.”



Meghan Markle recently sent her first product to several of her celebrity pals including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, fashion designer Tracy Robbins and socialite Kris Jenner.

In a conversation with Nana Akua, journalist and royal commentator Lee Cohen grilled the mother-of-two for becoming a social media influencer despite ambitions to become “world leader.”

"This is so monumentally eye-rolling,” he told GB News, adding, “Even for Meghan, when I first became aware of this I thought that 'Jam Gate' was something the cartoon series South Park came up with to ridicule the duchess again.”

"The tone deafness, it's deafening. Especially from a person who had serious ambitions to be an influential world leader, to now be sending her gal pals jam for social media snaps,” the expert added.

Agreeing to his take on the matter, Akua said, "It's so vacuous actually because what she wants is to be an influencer, as a member of the Royal Family doing the things that she could have been doing, you have incredible influence.”

"It could have been far more outreaching than anything that you're going to get from selling jam and birdseed and doing some gardening and a bit of cooking on social media.

"It's just such a scattergun, disjointed approach. I just don't get it. I think she's failed badly. I think they both have."